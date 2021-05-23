Ana de la Reguera shares exciting experience in Netflix's Bautista-starrer Army of the Dead

Mexican actress Ana de la Reguera is very excited as her Netflix movie Army of the Dead is streaming and attracting a lot of appreciation from the movie fans.

"My secret weapon for surviving a zombie apocalypse is to go into battle with Dave Bautista. At least that's what worked for me," the 44-year-old actress told EW in an exclusive interview.

"Alternately you can find someone as big as him, he was like a wall! That's all you need!"



Ana de la Reguera plays Maria Cruz in the Netflix movie. The zombie heist action thriller was released in select theatres in the United States on May 14, 2021, and Netflix started streaming it on May 21.



Bautista, along with his squad, is seen recovering $200 million from a casino vault in zombies-infested Las Vegas. He has to fulfil his mission while fighting off the zombies.

Ana de la Reguera also gushes over the entire team who pulled off a huge movie. "That was so much fun to shoot! I remember that day, there were so many zombies and the costumes for each one were so cool to see. I couldn't stop admiring the work of the production design team," she said.



There were around 60 to 70 actors who performed as zombies. Ana de la Reguera went on share the on-set experience jokingly of talking to them. "Didn't I kill you yesterday? Weren't you a different zombie? What are you doing here?" she said.



Maria was distracted by the thought of her ex-boyfriend Scott when she was killed by a zombie. "She kept her feelings at bay because she was there on a mission," de la Reguera said.

"This wasn't the time for feelings, a lot of people are involved so the focus remained on the team. We couldn't afford to have any distractions. So my advice to anyone getting ready to battle zombies is to not be horny!"

De la Reguera said she had no experience of the zombie genre film as she has not even watched any such movie.



"I had never seen a zombie movie. I grew up watching films like Sixteen Candles, Pretty in Pink...I was a big John Hughes fan," the Mexican-born actress said. "When I was cast in this movie, I saw Dawn of the Dead and I loved how Zack filmed that. I especially loved that it was shot in a mall which was very '80s."