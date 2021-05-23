Weather update: Karachi likely to remain hot, dry today

The maximum temperature is expected to hover between 35°C and 37°C. File photo

KARACHI: The weather in the port city is likely to remain hot and dry during the next 24 hours, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Sunday.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 29.5°C while the maximum temperature is expected to hover between 35°C and 37°C.

Humidity in the air is recorded at 48% and winds are blowing from the northeast at a speed of 21 km per hour.

The weather department notified that strong sea breezes will once again blow in the city soon.