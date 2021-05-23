Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday May 23 2021
Karachi electricity breakdown: Power yet to be restored in several areas

Sunday May 23, 2021

KE’s 220 kV Extra High Tension network on Saturday afternoon experienced tripping along with the 220 kV NKI-Baldia 1&2 circuit. Representational image/file photo
  • After hours of a power outage, electricity in various parts of the city has yet to be restored.
  • Power supply remains suspended in Baldia Ittehad Town, Qaim Khani Colony, Orangi, Shantinagar, Korangi and other areas.
  • Power outage also reported in several areas of Lyari. 

KARACHI: After several hours of a power outage that made life difficult for Karachiites a day earlier, electricity in various parts of the city has yet to be restored, Geo News reported on Sunday.

As per latest reports, power supply remains suspended in Baldia Ittehad Town, Qaim Khani Colony, Orangi, Shantinagar, Korangi, Malir Shamsi Society, and Shah Faisal Colony.

Several areas of Lyari are also without power since the electricity breakdown occurred on Saturday afternoon. 

Major power outage in Karachi

According to the Karachi Electric (KE)'s earlier statement, KE’s 220 kV Extra High Tension network on Saturday afternoon experienced tripping along with the 220 kV NKI-Baldia 1&2 circuit.

"NTDC and KE teams immediately responded by coordinating closely for the restoration of the circuits," read the statement.

Read more: Power restored to most parts of Karachi: KE

The power supply company had said that the connection with the national grid and subsequently power supply to all affected grids was restored within the hour.

"Power supply to strategic installations such as KWSB (Karachi Water Supply Board) water pumping stations, airport, and major hospitals of the city was also restored on priority basis," the statement said.

Restoration in some areas underway

The statement noted that restoration in a few remaining affected parts of the city was "underway on an immediate basis" with teams from KE aiding in the efforts on the ground.

According to the KE, during the restoration process, initial reports were received of smoke from one of four busbars used for outgoing supply of power from the KE’s Bin Qasim Power Station 1 whereas no fault was discovered on the generation side.

