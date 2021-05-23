Queen Elizabeth took Prince Harry’s attacks ‘very personally’ and is ‘deeply upset’

Queen Elizabeth II seems to have taken great offense over her grandson Prince Harry’s latest scathing attack on the royal family.



According to a report by the Mail, a source revealed that Her Majesty is not too pleased with the Duke of Sussex for throwing the Firm under the bus in yet another public tirade against the royals in his Apple TV+ docuseries, The Me You Can’t See.

“Harry’s grandmother has taken this very personally and is deeply upset by what Harry has said, in particular, his comments about Charles’s parenting and suggesting his father knows no better because of how he was brought up. It has been a very upsetting time,” said the source.

In the docuseries, Harry told Oprah Winfrey that he faced “total neglect” from the royal family while his father Prince Charles allowed him to “suffer” as a child.