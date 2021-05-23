Priyanka Chopra shares cutest birthday wish for her manager Anjula Acharia

Priyanka Chopra has extended love and sweet wishes to her longtime manager Anjula Acharia, saying ‘I wish you so much joy love happiness but most of all the magic of imagination’.

Sharing a throwback photo with Anjula, the Bajirao Mastani actress wrote “Wishing this amazing girl the happiest of birthdays!”

Priyanka, who has been staying in London for the last few months for the shooting of Citadel, said “I’m so sad I can’t be with you. Anj you are a force. We have done things together that even we couldn’t have imagined..”.

“I wish you so much joy love happiness but most of all the magic of imagination. Because when u imagine you make anything happen! Happy birthday darling and keep smiling @anjula_acharia.”

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media.