PM Imran Khan calls PTI core committee meeting to discuss pro-Tareen group, other issues

Three chief ministers, three governors, federal ministers and PTI leaders to take part in the meeting, say sources.



Meeting to take place at PM Imran Khan's Bani Gala residence at 3pm.

Core committee expected to take important decisions concerning governance, say sources.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of the PTI's core committee today (Sunday) to discuss the Jahangir Tareen group's reservations and other national issues.

The meeting will take place at 3pm, sources told Geo News, adding that it will take place at the prime minister's Bani Gala residence.

Three chief ministers, three governors, federal ministers and PTI leaders are part of the PTI's core committee, said sources.



The core committee will discuss Pakistan's political issues, economic targets, international relations and the country's Opposition.

The core committee is expected to take important decisions on national and governance issues, said sources.

Jahangir Tareen and his group of lawmakers

Tensions between the PTI leadership and the party's estranged leader Jahangir Tareen heightened earlier during the week, after he accused the Punjab government of taking "revenge" from members of the Punjab lawmakers who are supporting him.

Punjab lawmakers loyal to Tareen formed a separate parliamentary group to raise their voice against, what they called, "revenge tactics" by the Punjab government against its members.

Tareen, however, had denied reports he was forming a forward bloc in the party. "We were part of the PTI, we are part of the PTI and we will continue to remain part of the PTI," he had said.

He had accused the Punjab government of transferring officers of the ministers that were loyal to Tareen, "left, right and centre", and were putting pressure on them.

The PTI leader had said the pro-Tareen group, due to the Punjab government's actions, decided to "raise their voices against this in the Punjab Assembly".

Tareen had said members of his group had decided to nominate MPA Saeed Akbar Niwani to "lead the discussions" against the alleged revenge tactics of the Punjab government, in the assembly.

He had blamed the media for making a huge deal about the news.

The estranged PTI leader had urged the Punjab government to "stop with their actions", adding that the lawmakers who are part of the Tareen group are "your MPAs and you [Buzdar] became the chief minister by their votes".

FM Qureshi lashes out at Jahangir Tareen group

Differences within the PTI seem far from over on the Tareen issue as Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday lashed out lawmakers standing with Tareen.

The foreign minister was speaking to PTI workers in New York where he called out the party's lawmakers that are supporting Tareen.

"[They say] we are with you [the PTI] and then they say that they are not with us. Then they say Imran Khan is their leader. If that is so, then why the contradiction?" he asked.

The minister, criticising the Punjab lawmakers standing with Tareen, said if they wished to stand with the prime minister then they should do so without hesitancy.

