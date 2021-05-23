Can't connect right now! retry
Mahira Khan shares a sweet birthday note for little ‘maestro’ Azaan Sami Khan

Mahira Khan has extended love and sweet wishes to her little ‘maestro’ Azaan Sami Khan on his 28th birthday, saying “Happiness, success, insane music… may all of these things always be by your side”.

Mahira shared a photo of Azaan from his birthday celebrations on her Instagram Story and wrote “Happpyyyy birthday my little maestro!”.

The Manto actress further said “Happiness, success, insane music…. Good people, laughter, joy, peace of mind and me… may all of these things always be by your side. Ameen” followed by a smiling face emoji.

Azaan celebrated his 28th birthday on Saturday.

Mahira Khan and Azaan recently collaborated in latter’s music video ‘Tu’.

Azaan just released his second track, ‘Tu’ from his upcoming album. The song was released with a music video featuring Mahira.

