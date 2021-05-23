Tiger Shroff celebrates 7 years of his film debut

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff celebrated seven years of his film debut and thanked his fans for their love and support.



The Baaghi actor took to Instagram and shared some of his favourite action clips through his journey as an action hero and wrote “Eternally grateful for all your love support and acceptance.”

“Just wanted to put together and share some of my fav action clips through my journey as an action hero.”

He further said, “Special thanks to my #tigerian army, as long as my legs don’t give out on me hope I can continue to entertain you. lots of love always. #7years #fromheropantitoheropanti2.”



Tiger made his Bollywood debut with action comedy Heropanti, released on May 23, 2014.

The film earned him a Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut nomination.