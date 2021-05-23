Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Sunday May 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Zoya Nasir or Christian Betzmann, who ended the engagement?

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 23, 2021

Following German vlogger Christian Betzmann's insensitive comments on Pakistan and the Palestinian issue actress Zoya Nasir had announced that she ended her engagement with him.

However, the vlogger has claimed that it was him who called it quits as he replied to a fan's comment on YouTube saying: "I left her but that's a different story."

This comes after the actress had taken to her Instagram account to announce that they were no longer together as she cited "sudden change in stance" towards his cultural an religious views. 

"It's with a heavy heart I'm announcing that Christian Betzmann and I are no longer engaged to be married. His sudden change in stance towards my culture, my country, my people and insensitivity towards my religion has lead me to take this difficult and irrevocable decision," she wrote. 

"There are certain religious and social boundaries that can’t be crossed no matter what, hence, the decision to part ways."

Take a look:



More From Showbiz:

Nausheen Shah shares frustration on pressure of getting married

Nausheen Shah shares frustration on pressure of getting married
Christian Betzmann speaks up after break up with Zoya Nasir over criticising Pakistan

Christian Betzmann speaks up after break up with Zoya Nasir over criticising Pakistan

Minal Khan celebrates weekend with adorable snap

Minal Khan celebrates weekend with adorable snap
Tiger Shroff celebrates 7 years of his film debut

Tiger Shroff celebrates 7 years of his film debut
Esra Bilgic to share screen with Ugur Gunes in new drama serial ‘Kanunsuz Topraklar’

Esra Bilgic to share screen with Ugur Gunes in new drama serial ‘Kanunsuz Topraklar’
Hina Altaf, Aagha Ali celebrate first wedding anniversary

Hina Altaf, Aagha Ali celebrate first wedding anniversary
Sahir Ali Bagga gets Covid-19 vaccine

Sahir Ali Bagga gets Covid-19 vaccine
Mahira Khan shares a sweet birthday note for little ‘maestro’ Azaan Sami Khan

Mahira Khan shares a sweet birthday note for little ‘maestro’ Azaan Sami Khan
Yasra Rizvi blessed with a baby boy

Yasra Rizvi blessed with a baby boy
Priyanka Chopra shares cutest birthday wish for her manager Anjula Acharia

Priyanka Chopra shares cutest birthday wish for her manager Anjula Acharia
Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma gets first jab of Covid-19 vaccine

Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma gets first jab of Covid-19 vaccine
‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan turns a golfer, video goes viral

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan turns a golfer, video goes viral

Latest

view all