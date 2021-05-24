Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday May 24 2021
By
OCOur Correspondent

PPP to attend Shehbaz Sharif's dinner party for opposition parties

By
OCOur Correspondent

Monday May 24, 2021

  • A PPP delegation will attend today's dinner being hosted by opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif.
  • Opposition leader in the Senate Yousaf Raza Gilani, Raja Pervez Ashraf and Sherry Rehman expected to be part of PPP delegation attending dinner.
  • Differences with PPP could have been resolved with a sit-down by PDM instead of sending show-cause notices, says PPP's Nayyar Hussain Bukhari.

The PPP has decided to attend a dinner being hosted by PML-N President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif for members of the opposition parties today (Monday).

According to Geo News, the PML-N president is hosting the dinner in honor of the opposition parliamentary leaders.

The PPP delegation will reportedly include Opposition leader in the Senate Yousaf Raza Gilani, Raja Pervez Ashraf and Sherry Rehman.

Read more: PDM meeting to be held May end, decide Fazl and Shehbaz Sharif

PPP leader Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said that this was an invitation for opposition leaders and not of the Pakistan Democratic Movement alliance. 

Sources in the PPP said the party's senior leadership thought attending the dinner reception would be beneficial for the opposition in giving a tough time to the PTI government in the budget session in the National Assembly, The News had reported.

PPP's Bukhari said that neither does the PDM president nor its secretary-general have the authority to kick PPP out of the alliance. He said the differences with PPP could have been resolved by sitting down or a discussion instead of sending show-cause notices.

More From Pakistan:

Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar takes oath as Punjab MPA today

Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar takes oath as Punjab MPA today
Number of Hajj pilgrims not yet decided by Saudi authorities, says religious affairs minister

Number of Hajj pilgrims not yet decided by Saudi authorities, says religious affairs minister
Bahrain suspends entry for travellers from Pakistan, India and three other countries

Bahrain suspends entry for travellers from Pakistan, India and three other countries
Pakistan reports 3,060 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hors

Pakistan reports 3,060 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hors
Shafqat Mehmood chairs meeting to finalise exam schedule, reopening of schools today

Shafqat Mehmood chairs meeting to finalise exam schedule, reopening of schools today
CanSino vaccine to be available to Pakistanis by end of May

CanSino vaccine to be available to Pakistanis by end of May
Pakistan purchases two million doses of China's Sinovac vaccine

Pakistan purchases two million doses of China's Sinovac vaccine
'Won't be blackmailed by anyone; accountability will continue': PM Imran Khan

'Won't be blackmailed by anyone; accountability will continue': PM Imran Khan
PM Imran Khan orders introduction of new visa category for foreign investors

PM Imran Khan orders introduction of new visa category for foreign investors

Sindh govt tightens curbs again, warns of further restrictions amid rising coronavirus positivity

Sindh govt tightens curbs again, warns of further restrictions amid rising coronavirus positivity
Educational institutions to remain closed in Sindh due to current coronavirus situation: Ghani

Educational institutions to remain closed in Sindh due to current coronavirus situation: Ghani
British-Pakistani boxing coach named 'Hometown Hero' for Commonwealth Games

British-Pakistani boxing coach named 'Hometown Hero' for Commonwealth Games

Latest

view all