PPP to attend Shehbaz Sharif's dinner party for opposition parties

A PPP delegation will attend today's dinner being hosted by opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif.

Opposition leader in the Senate Yousaf Raza Gilani, Raja Pervez Ashraf and Sherry Rehman expected to be part of PPP delegation attending dinner.

Differences with PPP could have been resolved with a sit-down by PDM instead of sending show-cause notices, says PPP's Nayyar Hussain Bukhari.

The PPP has decided to attend a dinner being hosted by PML-N President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif for members of the opposition parties today (Monday).

According to Geo News, the PML-N president is hosting the dinner in honor of the opposition parliamentary leaders.

The PPP delegation will reportedly include Opposition leader in the Senate Yousaf Raza Gilani, Raja Pervez Ashraf and Sherry Rehman.

PPP leader Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said that this was an invitation for opposition leaders and not of the Pakistan Democratic Movement alliance.

Sources in the PPP said the party's senior leadership thought attending the dinner reception would be beneficial for the opposition in giving a tough time to the PTI government in the budget session in the National Assembly, The News had reported.



PPP's Bukhari said that neither does the PDM president nor its secretary-general have the authority to kick PPP out of the alliance. He said the differences with PPP could have been resolved by sitting down or a discussion instead of sending show-cause notices.