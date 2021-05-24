Pakistan reopens schools in districts with less than 5% COVID-19 ratio from today

Representational image of school children.

All public and private schools in districts less than 5% reopen across the country from today.



The next NCOC meeting will decide about reopening schools in the rest of the districts in its next meeting.



The educational institutions will reopen for four days a week staggering two days attendance of each child.

All public and private schools in districts reporting less than 5% coronavirus positivity ratio have reopened from Monday (today).

The decision to reopen schools in these districts was taken in the May 18 meeting of the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC).

The educational institutions will reopen for four days a week staggering two days attendance of each child. This means the schools will be allowed to call students on alternate days with 50% attendance each day.

The schools in Punjab's Bahawalnagar, Chakwal, Chiniot, Hafizabad, Jhang, Jhelum, Kasur, Mandi Bahauddin, Nankana Sahib, Narowal, Pakpattan, Rajanpur, Sahiwal, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, and Vehari districts have resumed in-person learning.

Meanwhile, education institutes have also been reopened in 21 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the education department said.

Private and government schools and madrassas have opened in these districts. Coronavirus positivity rate in these districts is less than 5%, the education department noted.

It is pertinent to mention that the Sindh government has extended the closure of schools due to rise in COVID-19 cases for two more weeks.