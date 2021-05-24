Priyanka Chopra shares appreciation post for husband Nick Jonas after his rib injury

Priyanka Chopra shares appreciation post for husband Nick Jonas after rib injury

Global icon Priyanka Chopra shared a sweet appreciation post for husband Nick Jonas after his rib injury, saying “You inspire me everyday!”.

The Bajirao Mastani actress took to Instagram after she reunited with husband and the couple attended the Billboard Music Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Sharing loved-up photo from the event, Priyanka wrote “Husband appreciation post. Not even a cracked rib can stop this force of nature. So proud of you baby. With everything you do! Your work ethic, your pursuit of excellence! You inspire me everyday! Crushed it today!”

“I love you so much!,” she further said.

Commenting on the post, Nick Jonas dropped heart emoji and wrote “I love you more.”