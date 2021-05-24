Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Charles to leave Harry ‘out in the cold’ if he attacks Queen Elizabeth: report

By
Web Desk

Monday May 24, 2021

Prince Harry will be left out in the cold by Prince Charles if he attacks Queen Elizabeth, said a royal source.

The intel by the insider comes days after the Duke of Sussex’s remarks about the royal family to Oprah Winfrey in Apple TV+ docuseries, The Me You Can’t See.

Speaking to the Mail on Sunday, the royal insider said: "I don’t think the Prince will cut his son off despite what Harry has said. Charles will want to engage, but it’s fair to say what Harry has said in both interviews with Oprah has been seen as very callous within the family.”

"If Harry was to attack the Queen in a more personal way, Charles would close ranks with the Queen without a doubt and Harry would be out in the cold,” they said.

Earlier, while opening up about his childhood, Harry had said: "My father used to say to me when I was younger, 'well, it was like that for me, so it’s going to be like that for you'."

