Aishwarya Rai celebrates her mother’s 70th birthday with Abhishek Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated her mother Vrindra Rai’s 70th birthday with husband Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya on Sunday night.

The Kuch Naa Kaho actress took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of mother’s birthday celebrations with a sweet note.

She wrote “Happy 70th Birthday Dearest Darling Mommyyy-Doddaaa. We love youuu infinitely. You are our world. God bless you our angel.”

In another post, Aishwarya Rai said “Happy 70th Birthday Darling Mommyyy-Doddaaa. Love youuu.”

The endearing posts have won the hearts of the fans on social media.

