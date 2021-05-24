Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Monday May 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Sonu Sood ‘heartbroken’ as he loses a few patients to Covid-19

By
Web Desk

Monday May 24, 2021

Sonu Sood ‘heartbroken’ as he loses a few patients to Covid-19

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who has been helping Covid-19 patients, has said that he was heartbroken as he lost a few of them to coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, the Simmba actor said “Losing a patient u have been trying to save, is nothing less than losing your own.”

He further said “It is so hard to face the family whose loved one u had promised to save. Today I lost a few.”

Sonu said “The families u were in touch with atleast 10 times a day will lose touch forever. Feel helpless” followed by a broken heart emoji.

The actor has been helping people in need and those who are affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

More From Showbiz:

Shahroz Sabzwari, Sadaf Kanwal receive Covid-19 vaccine

Shahroz Sabzwari, Sadaf Kanwal receive Covid-19 vaccine
Aishwarya Rai celebrates her mother’s 70th birthday with Abhishek Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya

Aishwarya Rai celebrates her mother’s 70th birthday with Abhishek Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya
‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan delights fans with BTS photo from ‘Barbaroslar’

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan delights fans with BTS photo from ‘Barbaroslar’
Zoya Nasir or Christian Betzmann, who ended the engagement?

Zoya Nasir or Christian Betzmann, who ended the engagement?
Nausheen Shah shares frustration on pressure of getting married

Nausheen Shah shares frustration on pressure of getting married
Christian Betzmann speaks up after break up with Zoya Nasir over criticising Pakistan

Christian Betzmann speaks up after break up with Zoya Nasir over criticising Pakistan

Minal Khan celebrates weekend with adorable snap

Minal Khan celebrates weekend with adorable snap
Tiger Shroff celebrates 7 years of his film debut

Tiger Shroff celebrates 7 years of his film debut
Esra Bilgic to share screen with Ugur Gunes in new drama serial ‘Kanunsuz Topraklar’

Esra Bilgic to share screen with Ugur Gunes in new drama serial ‘Kanunsuz Topraklar’
Hina Altaf, Aagha Ali celebrate first wedding anniversary

Hina Altaf, Aagha Ali celebrate first wedding anniversary
Sahir Ali Bagga gets Covid-19 vaccine

Sahir Ali Bagga gets Covid-19 vaccine
Mahira Khan shares a sweet birthday note for little ‘maestro’ Azaan Sami Khan

Mahira Khan shares a sweet birthday note for little ‘maestro’ Azaan Sami Khan

Latest

view all