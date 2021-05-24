Sonu Sood ‘heartbroken’ as he loses a few patients to Covid-19

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who has been helping Covid-19 patients, has said that he was heartbroken as he lost a few of them to coronavirus.



Taking to Twitter, the Simmba actor said “Losing a patient u have been trying to save, is nothing less than losing your own.”

He further said “It is so hard to face the family whose loved one u had promised to save. Today I lost a few.”

Sonu said “The families u were in touch with atleast 10 times a day will lose touch forever. Feel helpless” followed by a broken heart emoji.

The actor has been helping people in need and those who are affected by the coronavirus pandemic.