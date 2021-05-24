Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday May 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Timothée Chalamet set to play young Willy Wonka

By
Web Desk

Monday May 24, 2021

Timothée Chalamet is set to play Willy Wonka in an upcoming film based on Roald Dahl’s children’s book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

According to Deadline and Variety, the 25-year-old is confirmed to be playing the role where he will be singing and dancing in the film titled Wonka.

Set for release on March 17, 2023 the film is produced by David Heyman with Simon Rich as the writer and Paul King at the helm.

While there no plot details, the origin-story film will feature a similar whimsical theme to the 1971 musical adaption in Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

More From Entertainment:

BBC conducts internal probe following Princess Diana interview fiasco

BBC conducts internal probe following Princess Diana interview fiasco
Martin Bashir sets the record straight over ‘deceiving’ Princess Diana

Martin Bashir sets the record straight over ‘deceiving’ Princess Diana
Swizz Beatz pays touching tribute to late rapper DMX in 2021 BBMAs

Swizz Beatz pays touching tribute to late rapper DMX in 2021 BBMAs
Prince Charles ‘fuming’ over Martin Bashir’s comments of Diana

Prince Charles ‘fuming’ over Martin Bashir’s comments of Diana
Prince Harry enraged over ‘being forced into silence’ in Diana inquest

Prince Harry enraged over ‘being forced into silence’ in Diana inquest
Kim Kardashian will make an unbelievable attorney, says lawyer

Kim Kardashian will make an unbelievable attorney, says lawyer
Prince Harry bashed for ‘invading his own privacy’ with new ventures

Prince Harry bashed for ‘invading his own privacy’ with new ventures
Ashton Kutcher's twin brother was 'very, very angry' after his cerebral palsy revelation

Ashton Kutcher's twin brother was 'very, very angry' after his cerebral palsy revelation
Machine Gun Kelly paints tongue black for 2021 BBMAs

Machine Gun Kelly paints tongue black for 2021 BBMAs

Princess Diana’s former butler lashes out at netizens: ‘She was not unstable’

Princess Diana’s former butler lashes out at netizens: ‘She was not unstable’
Pink performs aerial duet with daughter Willow at the BBMA’s

Pink performs aerial duet with daughter Willow at the BBMA’s
Princess Diana did not lose security over BBC interview

Princess Diana did not lose security over BBC interview

Latest

view all