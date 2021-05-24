Timothée Chalamet set to play young Willy Wonka

Timothée Chalamet is set to play Willy Wonka in an upcoming film based on Roald Dahl’s children’s book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

According to Deadline and Variety, the 25-year-old is confirmed to be playing the role where he will be singing and dancing in the film titled Wonka.

Set for release on March 17, 2023 the film is produced by David Heyman with Simon Rich as the writer and Paul King at the helm.

While there no plot details, the origin-story film will feature a similar whimsical theme to the 1971 musical adaption in Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.