Bilawal announces PPP candidates for AJK elections

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday unveiled his party candidates for the upcoming Azad Jammu & Kashmir General Elections 2021.

The candidates that will contest the AJK elections on a PPP ticket are as follows:

Constituency Candidate LA-1 (Mirpur-I)

Muhammad Afsar Shahid

LA-2 (Mirpur-II)

Chaudhry Abdul Majeed

LA-3 (Mirpur-III)

Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf

LA-5 (Bhimbher-I)

Chaudhry Pervaiz Ashraf

LA-7 (Bhimbher-III)

Anees Ahmed Kashmiri

LA-8 (Kotli-I)

Muhammad Aftab Anjum

LA-9 (Kotli-II)

Javed Iqbal Budhanvi LA-11 (Kotli-IV) Sardar Muhammad Bashir Pehalwan

LA-13 (Kotli-VI) Muhammad Waleed Inqalabi

LA-14 (Bagh-I)

Raja Khawar Qayyum Advocate

LA-15 (Bagh-II)

Sardar Zia Ul Qamar

LA-16 (Bagh-III)

Sardar Qamar Zaman

LA-17 (Bagh-IV)

Faisal Mumtaz Rathore

LA-18 (Sudhnoti & Poonch-I)

Sardar Amjad Yousif Khan

LA-19 (Sudhnoti & Poonch-II)

Sardar Saud Bin Sadiq

LA-23 (Sudhnoti & Poonch-VI)

Sardar Muhammad Raees Khan

LA-24 (Sudhnoti & Poonch-VII)

Sardar Inayat Ullah Arif

LA-27 (Muzaffarabad-I)

Sardar Muhammad Javed Ayub

LA-28 (Muzaffarabad-II)

Syed Bazil Ali Naqvi

LA-29 (Muzaffarabad-III)

Sardar Mubarak Haider

LA-30 (Muzaffarabad-IV)

Mubashir Munir Awan

LA-31 (Muzaffarabad-V)

Chaudhry Latif Akbar

LA-32 (Muzaffarabad-VI)

Sahibzada Muhammad Ishfaq Zaffar

LA-33 (Muzaffarabad-VII)

Sahibzada Muhammad Imtiaz Zaffar

LA-35 (Jammu-II)

Muhammad Iqbal Mujaddadi

LA-36 (Jammu-III)

Chaudhry Shoukat Wazir Ali

LA-39 (Jammu-VI)

Chaudhry Fakhar Zaman Gulpera

LA-40 (Kashmir Valley-I)

Amir Abdul Ghaffar Lone

LA-42 (Kashmir Valley-III)

Hafeez Ahmed Butt

LA-43 (Kashmir Valley-IV)

Azhar Gillani

LA-44 (Kashmir Valley-V)

Rashid Salam Butt



The candidate list was issued after last week's PPP Parliamentary Board of AJK completed consultations regarding the elections and submitted a report to the PPP chairman.

The meeting of the board was held at the Zardari House, Islamabad, and was chaired by Faryal Talpur, central president of the PPP Women's Wing, and other senior leaders.

The general elections in AJK are due to take place in June or July this year. However, the exact date for the polls is yet to be announced by the region's election commission.