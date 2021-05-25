TikToker fined for shooting videos, violating traffic rules on Multan Motorway

The accused was driving dangerously on the Multan Motorway and was making TikTok videos with his friends. Photo: File

MULTAN: A TikToker was slapped with a heavy fine over violation of traffic rules and driving recklessly on the M-3 motorway, the Motorway Police said on Tuesday.

According to the Motorway Police spokesperson, the accused was driving dangerously on the Multan Motorway and was making TikTok videos with his friends.

The TikToker was fined for reckless driving, lane violation, driving without a license, and traffic disruption, he added.

This is not the first time when TikTokers are in news for their mania to shoot crazy videos for their followers.



Last year, police arrested a man for masquerading as a beggar in Sialkot, with initial reports revealing that he was a TikTok star.

The Tiktoker was begging in a neighbourhood when the police got suspicious and arrested him.

After the police had washed his face, the young man's face became visible.

Police had said that they recovered US dollars, UK pounds, and Saudi riyals from the impersonator.

The police had disclosed the person's name as Yasir.