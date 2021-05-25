Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday May 25 2021
PSL 2021: Quetta Gladiators all-rounder Anwar Ali tests positive for coronavirus

Tuesday May 25, 2021

Quetta Gladiator Anwar Ali bats during a PSL match. Photo: Twitter

Quetta Gladiators all-rounder Anwar Ali has tested positive for coronavirus. 

The news was confirmed by the franchise on Tuesday, as Ali becomes the third person to be ruled out of the tournament, after former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi suffered a back injury and pacer Naseem Shah was ruled out of the tournament for violating the coronavirus safety protocols. 

The Quetta Gladiators manager confirmed the news, adding that Ali had been sent into isolation after testing positive for the infection. 

Senior sports reporter Abdul Majid Bhatti said Ali is already in quarantine in Karachi. 

Shahid Afridi ruled out of PSL 6 due to back injury

Before it resumes once again, the PSL 2021 is being hit by once setback after the other. Crowd puller and swashbuckling batsman Afridi revealed a few days ago he will no longer be part of the tournament after he suffered a back injury.  

The former Pakistan captain was training in Karachi for the upcoming PSL 6 matches when he experienced pain in his lower back following which he was examined by a doctor who has advised him complete rest.

Shahid, who appeared in Sultans’ four Karachi-leg matches, has been replaced by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s left-arm-spinner Asif Afridi who would be joining the Sultans squad in Abu Dhabi.

“While training for the remainder of the Pakistan Super League 6, I felt lower back pain and had to consult a doctor," said Afridi.

"Unfortunately, I have been advised to rest and can no longer accompany my team Multan Sultans for the Abu Dhabi leg.

“I am disappointed that I would be sitting out of the tournament, but my best wishes, support and prayers are with the team to take the trophy.”

PSL 2021: Players, broadcasters begin quarantine in Karachi, Lahore hotels
'Cricket is my life': Naseem Shah deeply regrets being ruled out of PSL 2021
PSL 2021: Naseem Shah dropped for breaching COVID-19 protocols
Shahid Afridi ruled out of PSL 6 due to back injury
'People are spreading rumours about me; I will play in IPL,' says Amir
PSL 6: All the important stats of the tournament so far
Shoaib Akhtar thinks Fahad Mustafa chose 'wrong profession'
PCB strengthens coronavirus protocols ahead of remaining PSL 6 matches
Pakistan-Afghanistan cricket series to take place in August/September: sources
Will Babar Azam roar once again in PSL 2021?
Prospects for India-Pakistan hockey series brighten as FIH president retains post
Sarfaraz in all his glory: Watch ex-Pak skipper's finest moments on the field

