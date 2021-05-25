Meghan Markle to welcome her second baby ‘any day now’: report

Meghan Markle to welcome her second baby ‘any day now’

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is due to welcome her second child ‘any day now’, the royal experts believe.



The Sun, quoting the Daily Beast, reported that Meghan, who is expecting her second baby with husband Prince Harry, will give birth to a baby girl ‘any day now’.

The Daily Beast's Royalist newsletter claims Meghan will give birth before the end of May 2021.

The newsletter said “The Royalist was always taught summer started in June, but there have also been rumours the baby was due sooner than that, so we think the answer is 'any day now'."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, during their Oprah interview, had revealed that their daughter would be arriving ‘this summer’.

The couple kept the exact due date a secret.