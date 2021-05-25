Can't connect right now! retry
Mark Ruffalo no longer believes Israel committing 'genocide' against Palestine

Tuesday May 25, 2021

Actor Mark Ruffalo took fans by surprise when he revealed that he no longer believed that Israel was committing genocide against Palestine.

The actor posted took to Twitter to share his view which came as a shock as he was very vocal about the Palestinian cause.

"I have reflected and wanted to apologise for posts during the recent Israel/Hamas fighting that suggested Israel is committing “genocide”," he wrote. 

"It’s not accurate, it’s inflammatory, disrespectful and is being used to justify antisemitism here and abroad. Now is the time to avoid hyperbole."

The tweet comes as a shock as many expressed their disappointment and concern, urging him to revert to his original stance.

