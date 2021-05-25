Salman Khan congratulates Sheikh Hamdan on the birth of twins

Indian actor Salman Khan on Tuesday congratulated Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai, on the birth of his twin babies.

"Congratulations Sheikh Hamdan on your newborn twins. Wish them all the love, health, happiness and respect", Khan wrote on Instagram and Twitter while sharing a picture of the prince and his twins.



Sheikh Hamdan posted a picture of his newborn twins on May 21 after sharing the news of him becoming a father on May 20 evening.



Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt also congratulated Prince Hamdan on the birth of his twins.