Holly Ramsay goes against her parents' wishes with wedding dress choices

Holly's dress for the ceremony was concealed underneath an ivory cloak as her father Gordon walked her inside

Holly Ramsay has shared interesting insights into her outfit choices as she opened up on the big day.

The daughter of chef Gordon Ramsay married Olympic swimmer Adam last Saturday during a lavish ceremony in Bath.

However, the Olympic swimmer's parents were noticeably absent after a bitter family feud with his mother, Caroline, reportedly saw them disinvited from the ceremony.

From Adam's side, his younger sister Bethany is the only member who believed to have remain close following the family fallout. Bethany joined Holly's sisters, Tilly and Megan, as they led the bridal party at the couple's wedding on Saturday.

Now, as Holly, 26, and Adam, 31, enjoy their honeymoon, it has been revealed the bride actually had four wedding dresses.

She had two outfit changes on the day, and admitted how her parents 'would love it if I did one look'.

Her dress for the ceremony in Bath Abbey was concealed underneath an ivory cloak as her father Gordon, 59, walked her inside.

It comes after he defended her father Gordon's speech at her wedding to Adam Peaty. Amid the drama chef Gordon, 59, waded in saying his wife Tana 'will be a good mum to them both'.

In a new interview with British Vogue, Holly shared a photo of herself and Adam smiling and laughing during Gordon's speech.

The photo was captioned: 'Listening to dad's speech, looking around the room and feeling overwhelmed with the love and the happiness on our guests' faces.'

Meanwhile, Holly also disclosed how family friend Victoria Beckham had designed a pre-wedding silk dress for her.