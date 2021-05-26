PM Imran Khan says NAB, Punjab Anti-Corruption performing better under PTI-led govt

PM Imran Khan as he addresses the nation. Photo: File

PM says results of Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) in Punjab during PTI and PMl-N govts "clearly visible".

PM says ACE recovered Rs220bn in the last 31 months compared to "dismal" record of PML-N govt.

NAB recovered Rs484bn from 2018-2020 while it only managed to recover Rs290bn from 1999-2017, says PM Khan.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan shared statistics of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab (ACE) on Wednesday, saying that under his government, both institutions were performing much better in comparison to PML-N's tenure.

"The difference in anti corruption department Punjab's performance during the PTI govt & the PML-N's 10 years is clearly visible in the results achieved so far," tweeted the prime minister.

PM Khan said the ACE Punjab had recovered Rs220bn in the last 31 months of the PTI government "in contrast to dismal record of PMLN government's 10 years".

He said by far, state land worth Rs192bn in Punjab had been recovered by the PTI government while the PML-N had managed to recover only Rs2.6bn during the last 10 years.

"Cash recovery is Rs2.35bn as compared to only Rs430mn during PML-N's 10 years. Indirect cash recovery now stands at Rs26bn in contrast to zero during the PML-N's last 10 years," he added.

The prime minister said NAB had also performed better under the PTI government, stating that the anti-graft body had recovered, from 2018-2020, Rs484bn in contrast to only Rs290bn recovered from 1999 to 2017.

"When the government doesn't protect criminals and allows accountability to work without interference, results [are] achieved," he concluded.