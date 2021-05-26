Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana gets a marriage proposal on social media

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, who celebrated her 21st birthday recently, got a marriage proposal from a Twitter user.

On May 21, Gauri Khan took to Twitter and shared a stunning picture of her daughter to wish her on her birthday.

She posted the photo with caption, “Happy birthday.. you are loved today, tomorrow and always.”

Fans and friends also extended sweet wishes to Suhana but comments from one Twitter user got special attention.

The fan wrote "Gauri mam meri shadi Suhana ke saath karwado Meri monthly payment 1lakh+ hai."

Suhana celebrated her birthday with friends in New York.