Report in Tareen probe purely internal to PTI, will have no legal value: Ali Zafar

As speculation grows regarding a probe into the alleged unfair treatment meted out to Jahangir Tareen by the Federal Investigation Agency, Senator Barrister Ali Zafar on Wednesday clarified that any findings submitted by him will have no legal effect and will purely be an internal matter of the ruling party.

The former caretaker law minister posted a series of tweets after "some persons and the media" were "busy in guessing" on what his findings in would turn out to be.

"Let me make it clear that there is no report submitted by me. Any findings, not [necessarily] in writing, shall be purely internal to the PTI and have no legal value or status nor can the same have any relevance to or effect pending enquiries/investigations against the sugar barons or Mr Tareen," Zafar wrote.

The senator said that "there is no room for concessions against corruption" as per the government policy set out by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Zafar stated that he has been tasked to look into the complaints made by Tareen, adding that he will submit his "recommendations directly and only to the PM" once his probe concludes.

'Report on Jahangir Tareen not yet submitted'

This is the second time in less than a week that the senator has come out and issued a clarification on the expected report.

Earlier, Zafar had brushed aside the rumours that he had submitted the final report on the former PTI secretary-general.

Last month, Prime Minister Imran Khan assigned Zafar the task to ascertain the facts after a group of pro-Tareen lawmakers alleged that the FIA was victimising Tareen — who has a large stake in the JDW sugar mill — as it investigated the sugar scam, which led to a shortage and price hike of the commodity.

"It has come to my notice that certain news is doing rounds [concerning the] submission of [the] report regarding JKT [Jahangir Khan Tareen]," Ali Zafar said in a tweet on Thursday.

“This is incorrect and based on some misinformation. I have not submitted any final report so far,” he added.

