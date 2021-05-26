Can't connect right now! retry
Royal fans gush over Meghan Markle’s throwback photo

Royal fans recently took to social media and gushed over the shocking resemblance baby Archie shares with his mother Meghan Markle in recently resurfaced throwback photos.

Royal fans recently turned to social media and gushed over the adorable resemblance they found between Meghan Markle and baby Archie in unearthed childhood photos of the Duchess.

It all began once a Twitter user posted side by side shots of the mother-son duo with a caption that read, “Archie been looking a lot like Meghan”.

Check it out below:

Shortly thereafter many fans flocked to the user’s post and commented, “And they're so worried about Archie's skin color, he's whiter than William & Charles put together". (sic)

Another pointed out, “One minute a young child looks like pop then the next minute they look like mom. Normal at such a young age. Both M& H are good looking so for young Archie it’s a win win whom ever he takes after. H & W both take after the Spencer side also”. (sic)


