Drew Barrymore reveals kids’ ‘sweet’ reaction to Emmy nomination

TV show host Drew Barrymore recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the unique reaction her children had to her Emmy nomination.

The star got candid with Entertainment Tonight and was quoted saying, “I was sitting alone with my two daughters in the kitchen and we were playing with stickers and I looked up and I said, 'Girls, I'm so embarrassed to say this, but you know how there's, like, awards shows and stuff?'"

"And they were like, 'Yeah.' [I said], 'I just found out I got nominated!' They were so happy for me, and they gave me a hug. ... Then we just went back to playing stickers. I told them they were the people that it mattered most that I got to tell, so it felt like a very whole moment.”

Barrymore even went on to admit that “all morning long I had been pacing” while waiting for the nomination announcement.

“I'm not nominated for [awards] a lot. When I found out the show was nominated was when the real joy kicked in. Because we were all tasked to make a show from home, in unprecedented ways. We fought to have a studio but then people were producing remotely.”

“It was a very bizarre dichotomy that was so new, uncomfortable and unfamiliar to everyone. ... I'm just so happy for the show. I'm so excited too though — I am! I admit it, I'm really excited.”