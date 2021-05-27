PM's aide on accountability Shahzad Akbar denies meeting Jahangir Tareen

Shahzad Akbar (L) and Jahangir Tareen (R). Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan's aide Shahzad Akbar on Wednesday refuted reports he had met estranged PTI leader Jahangir Tareen, adding that the premier's commitment to justice remains "unshakable".



Akbar took to Twitter to categorically deny he met Tareen, adding that Barrister Ali Zafar had also rejected any reports linked to him on the issue of pending FIA cases against Tareen.



"Contrary to reports/statements on media, there has been no meeting with JKT. Barrister Ali Zafar has already denied any report being associated with him on the issue of pending FIA investigations. Criminal investigations are the absolute purview of investigating agencies," he tweeted.

"PM Imran Khan's commitment with the process of accountability n justice remains unshakable," he added.

A day earlier, MNA Raja Riaz, a senior leader of the PTI members supporting Tareen, claimed that the one-man committee constituted by PM Khan has given a clean chit to the former PTI secretary-general.

Talking to Geo Pakistan Wednesday, Riaz said Barrister Ali Zafar, in his report, has declared Tareen innocent, which is a victory for the group.

"Barrister Ali Zafar has submitted his report, which was shared with the prime minister as well. Thanks to the Almighty, Tareen has been cleared of all charges and he has nothing to do with any transaction. This is a victory of our group's stance," Riaz had said.

An elated Riaz had said the group celebrated the development in a meeting held on Tuesday in which all members were informed of the good news that Tareen has been given a clean chit and no fraud was proved against him in the sugar scam.

Zafar denies submitting any report related to JKT

Zafar himself had rejected speculation, adding that he had not submitted any reports related to Tareen's cases yet.

"Some persons/media are busy guessing on what my findings in JKT turns out to be. Let me make it clear that there is no report submitted by me. Any findings, not a necessity in writing, shall be purely internal to the PTI," he said.

"And have no legal value or status nor can the same have any relevance to or effect pending enquiries/investigations against the sugar barons or Mr Tareen. As per the policy of the Government of PM IK, there is no room for concessions against corruption," he continued.

"However I have been tasked to see into complaints of JKT and will be making my recommendations directly and only to the PM once I conclude," he had tweeted.



