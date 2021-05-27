Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday May 27 2021
By
Web Desk

'Won't let the govt pass anti-people budget:' Shahbaz Sharif

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 27, 2021

  • Shahbaz Sharif says won't let govt pass "anti-people" budget.
  • Says masses are paying the price of the govt's economic manipulation every day due to inflation.
  • Says he has directed the party's economic advisory to hold a pre-budget seminar so that the people can understand the reality of the economy.

PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif on Thursday said that he would not let the PTI-led government pass an"anti-people budget."

In a statement, Shahbaz Sharif said that he would resist getting the budget approved because it is "against the public interest," adding that he has directed the party's economic advisory to hold a pre-budget seminar so that people can understand the reality of the economy.

"Economists will tell the nation the reality of the economy in the pre-budget seminar," said Shahbaz. "The masses are paying the price of the government's economic manipulation every day due to inflation."

Related items

It should be recalled that Shahbaz had hosted a dinner reception two days ago in which he had invited PPP, ANP, and other Opposition party leaders. According to sources, the overall political situation of the country was discussed at the dinner, including the economy. 

Meanwhile, Maryam Nawaz had clarified that the dinner had nothing to do with the Pakistan Democratic Movement and it was hosted by Shahbaz in his capacity as the Leader of the Opposition in the NA.

She claimed the government had "lied" about the gross domestic product (GDP) growth, which even the ruling party's own representatives are not ready to accept. The PML-N leader said people from all walks of life have been affected by inflation. 

More From Pakistan:

Sinopharm is available and being used for vaccinations in Pakistan: health ministry

Sinopharm is available and being used for vaccinations in Pakistan: health ministry
Inaction on Palestine issue is hurting UNSC's credibility: UNGA President Bozkir

Inaction on Palestine issue is hurting UNSC's credibility: UNGA President Bozkir
Pakistan drafts laws to protect journalists: Here is what is in the bills

Pakistan drafts laws to protect journalists: Here is what is in the bills
5 men gang rape newly-wed bride in Multan's Shujabad, say police

5 men gang rape newly-wed bride in Multan's Shujabad, say police
Climate change: Govt striving to secure future for coming generations, says PM Imran Khan

Climate change: Govt striving to secure future for coming generations, says PM Imran Khan
Federal govt will give any resources Sindh wants for Shikarpur operation: Sheikh Rasheed

Federal govt will give any resources Sindh wants for Shikarpur operation: Sheikh Rasheed
Follow these steps to get registered for coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan

Follow these steps to get registered for coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan
PM's aide on accountability Shahzad Akbar denies meeting Jahangir Tareen

PM's aide on accountability Shahzad Akbar denies meeting Jahangir Tareen
Sindh MPA submits bill seeking to make marriage compulsory for people over 18 years

Sindh MPA submits bill seeking to make marriage compulsory for people over 18 years
Justice Ameer Bhatti's name proposed for Lahore High Court chief justice post

Justice Ameer Bhatti's name proposed for Lahore High Court chief justice post
Today afternoon, the sun will tell you the right direction for your Qibla

Today afternoon, the sun will tell you the right direction for your Qibla
Pakistan reports lowest coronavirus positivity ratio in almost three months

Pakistan reports lowest coronavirus positivity ratio in almost three months

Latest

view all