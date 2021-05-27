'Won't let the govt pass anti-people budget:' Shahbaz Sharif

Shahbaz Sharif says won't let govt pass "anti-people" budget.

Says masses are paying the price of the govt's economic manipulation every day due to inflation.

Says he has directed the party's economic advisory to hold a pre-budget seminar so that the people can understand the reality of the economy.

PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif on Thursday said that he would not let the PTI-led government pass an"anti-people budget."



In a statement, Shahbaz Sharif said that he would resist getting the budget approved because it is "against the public interest," adding that he has directed the party's economic advisory to hold a pre-budget seminar so that people can understand the reality of the economy.

"Economists will tell the nation the reality of the economy in the pre-budget seminar," said Shahbaz. "The masses are paying the price of the government's economic manipulation every day due to inflation."

It should be recalled that Shahbaz had hosted a dinner reception two days ago in which he had invited PPP, ANP, and other Opposition party leaders. According to sources, the overall political situation of the country was discussed at the dinner, including the economy.



Meanwhile, Maryam Nawaz had clarified that the dinner had nothing to do with the Pakistan Democratic Movement and it was hosted by Shahbaz in his capacity as the Leader of the Opposition in the NA.

She claimed the government had "lied" about the gross domestic product (GDP) growth, which even the ruling party's own representatives are not ready to accept. The PML-N leader said people from all walks of life have been affected by inflation.