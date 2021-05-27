Can't connect right now! retry
AGP Khalid Jawed Khan's driver dies in Karachi after car rams into security camp

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 27, 2021

  • SSP South Zubair Nazir Shaikh says driver present in a security camp died after the car rammed into it.
  • SSP says three people, including two policemen, were injured in the accident.
  • The car has been impounded by the police after the accident.

Attorney General for Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan's driver was killed on Thursday outside the AGP's house in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority neighbourhood.

A CCTV footage of the incident that emerged after the accident showed that it took place at 3:52pm.

The video shows two cars racing each other when one of the cars goes out of control and crashes into the camp. 

SSP South Zubair Nazir Shaikh told reporters that the driver, who was present in a security camp outside the house — located on Khayaban-e-Shahbaz — died after a car rammed into it. He added that three others, including two policemen, were injured in the accident.

The SSP said that the man driving the car was also wounded in the accident and that all the injured have been shifted to a private hospital.

Read more: Barrister Khalid Javed Khan appointed Attorney General of Pakistan

Shaikh said that the car has been impounded and that the accident had taken place due to speeding.

Soon after the accident, AGP Jawed arrived at the hospital and confirmed that his employee had died in the accident.

