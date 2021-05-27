Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday May 27 2021
Thursday May 27, 2021

Shania Twain fawns over Vegas residency: ‘It's high energy’

Shania Twain recently sat down to discuss her return to the stage with her upcoming Let's Go! Residency at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood.

The singer got candid about her upcoming return to the stage during an interview with People magazine.

There she was quoted saying, “I love Vegas. I love it there. I love the food. I love the people. I love the visitors. There's different flags in the audience all the time and it's fun.”

“Everybody's there to party and that's what I'm there to do. So it's great. And the sound is great. It's just wonderful.”

“There's a lot of visual art going on. It's high energy because I'm hyperactive anyway so I'm everywhere. And then I feed off the audience.” (sic)

