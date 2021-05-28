Army Chief discusses polio eradication, Covid-19 with Bill Gates

Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday May 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Friday May 28, 2021

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Bill Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) had a telephone conversation.

Matters related to Pakistan's commitment to comprehensive polio eradication and COVID-19 were discussed. 

The army chief said that it was a national cause and national effort. He said that we will only call it a success when no child is affected by polio anymore in Pakistan. Credit goes to the grassroots workers including mobile polio teams, the law enforcement agencies and health representatives, he said.

Bill Gates conveyed his special appreciation for the Pakistan Army for supporting the national polio drive and ensuring proper reach and coverage of polio campaigns this year, particularly through the involvement of community leaders and influencers.

The army chief appreciated the untiring efforts of Bill Gates and his foundation towards the noble cause of polio eradication at the global level and assured him of continued support.

