Family time: Sania Mirza watches 'Mowgli' with Shoaib Malik, son Izhaan

Indian Tennis sports star Sania Mirza has recently given us a peek into her family time where she watched the famous children's movie Mowgli with her spouse Shoaib Malik and their little son Izhaan.

Sania shared the picture on her Instagram story where the three can be happily posing for the picture.

"Family movie afternoon with family," the Tennis ace captioned the picture.

The sports celebrity usually keeps her fans updated and posts her pictures with little Izhaan on her Instagram account.

Recently, she took to her Instagram Stories and shared an adorable picture in which she could be seen "chilling with her spiderman" after finishing her practice session.

And her cute spiderman turned out to be none other than her son, Izhaan Mirza Malik.

In the shared picture, Sania could be seen rocking a lavender-coloured shirt, while her son, Izhaan, wore a blue, spiderman-themed T-shirt.