Ayeza Khan reaches 50,000 followers on TikTok

Pakistani star Ayeza Khan, who recently joined TikTok, has crossed 50,000 followers on video-sharing social networking service within three days.



Ayeza Khan, who is the most followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram with 9.1 million followers, joined TikTok on May 25, 2021.

The Mehar Posh actress took to Instagram and confirmed that she has joined TikTok on Tuesday.



She also urged fans to follow her on TikTok as well.

Now, the actress has crossed 50,000 followers with just two posts.

Ayeza Khan’s first video, she posted on Tuesday, has reached over 1.8 million views.