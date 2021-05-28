Can't connect right now! retry
Friday May 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Youm-e-Takbeer: Pakistan marks 23rd anniversary of successful nuclear tests

Friday May 28, 2021

In this handout photograph released by the ISPR on February 10, 2013, a Pakistani Short Range Surface to Surface Missile Hatf IX (NASR) is launched from a multi-tube launcher in an undisclosed location. Photo: AFP/File

Yaum-e-Takbeer is being observed today to commemorate historic nuclear tests Pakistan conducted on this day in 1998, Radio Pakistan reported on Friday.

The nuclear explosions, which were conducted in self-defence to respond to India's aggression of nuclear tests, made Pakistan's defence invincible.

As a result, Pakistan became the first nuclear power in the Muslim world and seventh in the world.

Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar in a tweet on Youm-e-Takbeer on Friday said that 23 years ago this day, Pakistan restored the balance of power in the region by successfully establishing credible minimum nuclear deterrence.

He said Armed Forces and the nation pay tribute to all those involved in making this dream come true.

Meanwhile, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, in a statement, says Pakistan is committed to continuing working towards the promotion of an environment of peace and stability at the regional and global levels.

Read more: Youm-e-Takbeer: Pakistan marks 22nd anniversary of successful nuclear tests

He said the nation reaffirms its resolve to safeguard Pakistan's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence against any form of aggression.

The spokesperson said Pakistan has been actively contributing to international efforts for strengthening global norms on arms control, non-proliferation, and disarmament and follows the latest international standards on export controls, nuclear safety, and security at the national level.

He said this year, Youm-e-Takbeer has been marked by the inauguration of 1100MW K-2 Nuclear Power Plant in Karachi which adds much valuable, cleaner, reliable and affordable electricity to the national energy mix.

This underscores the role of nuclear science and technology in the socio-economic development of the country and the welfare of its people.

