Momal Sheikh celebrates 6th birthday of son Ibrahim

Pakistani actress and producer Momal Sheikh celebrated 6th birthday of her son Ibrahim on Thursday and shared a heartfelt note for him.



Taking to Instagram, the Silsilay actress shared a sweet photo of Ibrahim with his birthday cake and wrote “Happy birthday beta May you have many many more.”

“Wish you all the best in life. May Allah give you good health, lots of happiness and huge success in life and May he protect you always.”



The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media.

Fans and fellow showbiz stars also wished Ibrahim a very happy birthday.