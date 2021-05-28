Britney Spears says Princess Diana never wanted to be the Queen

American singer Britney Spears on Thursday paid tribute to late Princess Diana in a powerful message on Instagram.

"She never wanted to be the queen … she wanted to be the heart of the people," she wrote while posting a picture of the mother of Prince Harry and Prince William.

"She was more than class… she was sheer genius down to the way she spoke to the way she mothered her children," the singer added.

Britney Spears's caption further read, "The essence of being completely oblivious to her own power !!!! 750 MILLION people watched her get married on TV. She will always be remembered as one of the most remarkable women to date."





