Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday May 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears says Princess Diana never wanted to be the Queen

By
Web Desk

Friday May 28, 2021

American singer Britney Spears on Thursday paid tribute to late Princess Diana in a powerful message on Instagram.

"She never wanted to be the queen … she wanted to be the heart of the people," she wrote while posting a picture of the mother of Prince Harry and Prince William.

"She was more than class… she was sheer genius down to the way she spoke to the way she mothered her children," the singer added.

Britney Spears's caption further read, "The essence of being completely oblivious to her own power !!!! 750 MILLION people watched her get married on TV.  She will always be remembered as one of the most remarkable women to date."


More From Entertainment:

Megan Thee Stallion makes red carpet debut with beau at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Megan Thee Stallion makes red carpet debut with beau at iHeartRadio Music Awards
Kim Kardashian shares how she, family got Covid-19

Kim Kardashian shares how she, family got Covid-19
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's daughter to 'repair rift' with royal family

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's daughter to 'repair rift' with royal family
Lady Gaga unveils reimagined ‘Born This Way’ bonus edition

Lady Gaga unveils reimagined ‘Born This Way’ bonus edition
Taylor Swift fawns over ‘Folkore’ success in iHeartRadio Music Awards speech

Taylor Swift fawns over ‘Folkore’ success in iHeartRadio Music Awards speech
iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021: Full list of winners

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021: Full list of winners
Dua Lipa delivers heartwarming speech at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Dua Lipa delivers heartwarming speech at iHeartRadio Music Awards
Eminem announces release of ‘Killer’ remix with Jack Harlow and Cordae

Eminem announces release of ‘Killer’ remix with Jack Harlow and Cordae
Amelia Hamlin enjoys dinner date with Scott Disick after sharing gushing birthday tribute to him

Amelia Hamlin enjoys dinner date with Scott Disick after sharing gushing birthday tribute to him
Chris Evans shares images of bruised arms while working on Netflix movie

Chris Evans shares images of bruised arms while working on Netflix movie
Jennifer Lopez cuts a stylish figure amid renewed romance with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez cuts a stylish figure amid renewed romance with Ben Affleck
Kourtney Kardashian says enjoying free time of lockdown

Kourtney Kardashian says enjoying free time of lockdown

Latest

view all