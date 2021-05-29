Arjun Kapoor buys over 20 crore luxurious sky-villa in Mumbai

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has reportedly bought a luxurious sea-facing sky-villa in Bandra, Mumbai and he is now neighbour to his girlfriend Malaika Arora.



According to Indian media, the Panipat actor has shelled out an estimated amount of 20 to 23 crore for the purchase of the villa.

Arjun Kapoor’s girlfriend Malaika and other Bollywood stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor are now neighbours to him.

Indian media reported that Arjun has invested in the property at the 26-floor tall, 81 Aureate in the Bandra West.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor is currently enjoying the success of his films Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Sardar Ka Grandson.