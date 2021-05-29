Can't connect right now! retry
Sindh's annual development programme to be welfare-oriented: CM Murad Ali Shah

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah presides over a meeting to review Annual Development Programme (ADP) for next financial year at CM House in Karachi. Photo: Twitter

  • CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah says community development programmes will be launched in upcoming budget to reduce poverty.
  • CM Shah says Sindh government would establish infectious disease hospitals in other divisional headquarters.
  • Directs all departments to finalise their development priorities so portfolios for budget 2021-22 can be completed.

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Saturday vowed that the Annual Development Programme (ADP) for the province in the upcoming budget will be welfare-oriented with schemes focusing on containing the pandemic, reviving the economy, reducing poverty, and empowering women.

Shah, who has retained the finance portfolio himself, made the remarks over a meeting he chaired to finalise the ADP for the financial year 2021-22 at the CM House. 

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Chairperson Planning and Development Shireen Narejo, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister (PSCM) Sajid Jamal Abro, Finance Secretary Hassan Naqvi and secretaries of different departments.

The chief minister, while giving the final touch ups to the next ADP,  directed all departments to complete those on-going schemes for which they have received 100% funding. 

“The schemes on which 50% funds have been utilised would be given priority for completion in the next budget,” said Shah.

He said that the pandemic has hit the economy hard, therefore poverty has increased. 

“We will launch community development programmes to reduce poverty, and relief will be given to small businessmen for revival of their business,” Shah assured the meeting's participants.

Read more: CM Murad Ali Shah says Sindh govt will revive PSM oxygen plant for Rs1 billion

Talking about the upcoming projects, the chief minister said that they would establish infectious disease hospitals in other divisional headquarters as well by allocating funds for it in the upcoming budget.

He said that in the rural areas, apart from development of agriculture sector, schemes would be launched to promote fisheries and livestock development. 

Murad directed all the departments to sit with Planning and Development Department to finalise their development priorities so that the portfolio could be finalised for budget 2021-22.

Sindh to provide solar power to rural areas

Separately, Murad gave the approval to launch a Rs4 billion Solar Home System (SHS) scheme with the help of the World Bank in 10 districts of the province.

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah presides over a meeting of the provincial energy department at CM House in Karachi. Photo: Twitter

The approval was granted in a meeting of the Energy department chaired by the Sindh CM. 

The meeting was attended by provincial Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Chairperson P&D Shireen Narejo, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi, Secretary Health Kazim Jatoi, Secretary Energy Tariq Shah, PD SHS Shah Zaman Khuhro and other concerned.

Under the plan 20,000 households would be given SHS in 10 different districts of the province with a 50% subsidy. The recipient would have to pay 50% to the vendor while the remaining amount would be paid by the government.

The 10 districts selected by the government include Badin, Ghotki, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Khairpur, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Sanghar, Tharparkar, Sujawal and Umerkot. 

