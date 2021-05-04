Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday May 04 2021
CM Murad Ali Shah says Sindh govt will revive PSM oxygen plant for Rs1 billion

Tuesday May 04, 2021

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. Photo: File

  • Sindh CM claims federal government officials had visited Pakistan Steel Mills plant and reported that it could not be revived.
  • Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah meets leading doctors in Karachi.
  • Murad says province is passing through a very serious situation and has to be prepared to face any emergency. 

KARACHI: Taking the coronavirus third wave into account, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah informed doctors that the provincial government would “intervene” and operationalise the oxygen plants at the Pakistan Steel Mill located in Karachi for Rs1 billion.

“We are passing through a very serious situation; therefore, we have to be prepared to face any emergency,” said CM Murad while speaking to leading doctors at the CM House on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, Dr Azra Pechuho, Nasir Shah, provincial government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, VC Dow Dr Saeed Qureshi, Dr Bari, Dr Faisal, Dr Shehla Baqi, Jinnah Hospital Executive Director Dr Seemin Jamali, Dr Nusrat Shah, Dr Raqiq Khokhar, Dr Qaiser Sajjad, Dr Ghaffar Shoro, Dr Sharif Hashmi, Dr Qazi Wasiq, Dr Anoop, Dr Faisal Mahmood, Dr Sabir Memon, Dr Abdul Bari and others.

The CM informed everyone that the new wave of coronavirus has badly affected major cities of Pakistan.

“We are also facing its severity and trying to take measures to control the situation,” said Murad, adding that the meeting was called to review the situation and implement the recommendations for containing the virus.

The doctors urged the CM to make necessary arrangements for the production of oxygen.

“When timely oxygen is given to a patient, his chances to go to a ventilator is reduced,” said Dr Qaiser Sajjad and urged the provincial government to take necessary measures to operationalise oxygen plants of Pakistan Steel Mills.

The chief minister said that a team of the federal government had visited the Pakistan Steel Mill plant and reported that it could not be revived.

“We held a meeting with the people of Pakistan Steel Mills and they told us that it could be revived within three months at a cost of Rs1 billion,” said the CM and assured the doctors that he would send his expert team to visit the plant see if it was worth reviving.

