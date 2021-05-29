Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday May 29 2021
Ed Sheeran reveals how often daughter ‘cries’ when he sings: ‘Not my fan’

Saturday May 29, 2021

Renowned singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran recently sat down for a chat and touched upon the extent to which his infant daughter cries whenever he tries singing.

The singer recently appeared on Radio 1's Big Weekend this Saturday on BBC Radio 1 and answered the “difficult questions.”

While talking about his 9-month-ol daughter Lyra Antarctica, Sheeran was quoted saying, “I definitely spent hours and hours in front of the mirror pretending to be essentially what I am now. Practice makes perfect. Now I'll sing [my new songs] to my daughter, who's not my biggest fan. She just cries!"

“No, I've got some she likes. She really likes 'Shape of You.' The marimba sound is good, but she doesn't like anything loud or anything belt-y.”

