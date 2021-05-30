Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday May 30 2021
By
AFP

Marilyn Manson hit with new rape, abuse allegations

By
AFP

Sunday May 30, 2021

LOS ANGELES: US goth rocker Marilyn Manson was Friday hit with new allegations that he raped an ex-girlfriend and forced her to watch a video of him abusing a young fan.

The latest lawsuit against Manson -- real name Brian Warner -- on behalf of an anonymous woman comes after "Game of Thrones" actress Esme Bianco last month accused him of rape, sexual abuse and violence.

The new lawsuit alleges that Manson "raped and repeatedly sexually abused" Jane Doe.

Manson allegedly showed the plaintiff a video in which he could be seen tying a young fan to a chair, where he "humiliated and berated her," removed her T-shirt, forced her to drink a glass of urine, and threatened her with a gun.

A member of Manson´s team strongly denied the accusations Friday.

A source close to Manson said the video was a "scripted short film" featuring an adult actor that was never released.

Manson´s lawyer Howard King described the previous claims by Bianco as "provably false" and accused Bianco and her attorney of making "outrageous financial demands based on conduct that simply never occurred."

Los Angeles police in February confirmed they were investigating domestic violence allegations against the singer between 2009 and 2011.

"Westworld" star Evan Rachel Wood has also accused Manson of years of abuse starting when she was a teenager -- allegations Manson called "horrible distortions of reality" in an Instagram post.

Manson, who has long cultivated a controversial image with his ghostly make-up and stage name evoking serial killer Charles Manson, has parted ways with his record label Loma Vista Recordings and Hollywood agency CAA since the allegations became public.

More From Entertainment:

French rock group Indochine plays Covid trial gig in Paris

French rock group Indochine plays Covid trial gig in Paris
Olivia Rodrigo becomes youngest artist to hit UK charts double

Olivia Rodrigo becomes youngest artist to hit UK charts double
Hailey Bieber reacts to 'Friends' reunion

Hailey Bieber reacts to 'Friends' reunion

Prince Harry bashed for ‘ludicrous’ parenting views

Prince Harry bashed for ‘ludicrous’ parenting views
Charlize Theron, Sir Elton John write an open letter to British PM

Charlize Theron, Sir Elton John write an open letter to British PM
'Killer' remix helps Eminem cross 32 million followers on Instagram

'Killer' remix helps Eminem cross 32 million followers on Instagram

After losing job for attacking Meghan Markle, Piers Morgan wants to return to 'Good Morning Britain'

After losing job for attacking Meghan Markle, Piers Morgan wants to return to 'Good Morning Britain'
Jay-Z pays homage to late rapper DMX

Jay-Z pays homage to late rapper DMX
Prince Harry hit with US uproar: 'Go back to Britain!’

Prince Harry hit with US uproar: 'Go back to Britain!’
Experts shed light on Prince Harry’s royal title debacle: report

Experts shed light on Prince Harry’s royal title debacle: report
The Rock, Caitlyn Jenner mocked for thinking they can run for office

The Rock, Caitlyn Jenner mocked for thinking they can run for office
Kourtney Kardashian touches on self-care bonding time with kids

Kourtney Kardashian touches on self-care bonding time with kids

Latest

view all