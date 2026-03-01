Bhad Bhabie's cancer takes turn for the worse: ‘Bad news from my doctor'

The 'Dr. Phil' sensation later revealed she's suffering from a kind of blood cancer

Bhad Bhabie is sharing a difficult update amid her ongoing health battle.

The 22-year-old Dr. Phil sensation-turned-rapper revealed on X Saturday, February 28, that she received troubling news from her doctor as she continues treatment for cancer, a diagnosis she first made public late last year.

“Bad news from my doctor yesterday, god has the last say so not my cancer,” she wrote in the post, keeping details private but making clear she’s leaning on faith.

Born Danielle Bregoli, BB initially disclosed her diagnosis in November 2024 after fans speculated about her weight loss. “I’m sorry my cancer medicine made me loose [sic] weight,” she said at the time. “I’m slowly gaining back. So, stop running [with] the worst narratives.”

What kind of cancer does Bhad Bhabie have?

Bhad Bhabie revealed the type of cancer she had months after her initial announcement, revealing in January 2025 that her white blood cell count is high — a sign of some blood cancers or bone marrow disorders, per TMZ.

Her diagnosis came months after she welcomed daughter Kali Love with her on-again, off-again boyfriend Le Vaugh in March 2024.

“The things that make me happy are just being a mom,” she shared in a 2025 podcast interview with Camilla Araujo, adding of her daughter, “I just like watching her do things.”