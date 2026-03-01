Rosé gives nod to BLACKPINK, 'best friend' Bruno Mars after 1st BRITs win

Rosé accepts the International Song of the Year Award at the 46th annual Brit Awards

Rosé is feeling grateful after making Brit Awards history.

The BLACKPINK star became the first K-pop artist ever to win a Brit Award, taking home International Song of the Year at the 46th annual ceremony in Manchester for her hit collaboration APT. with Bruno Mars, who was not present at the ceremony.

“Thank you @brits for an incredible night at my first ever brits, and THANKYOU for this award,” the 29-year-old wrote on her Instagram Stories after her big night. “INTERNATIONAL SONG OF THE YEAR LET’S GOOOOO… Here’s to you numberones. THANKYOU for loving APT.”

The milestone moment unfolded February 28 at Co-op Live Arena, marking a significant breakthrough for K-pop within the British music establishment. Accepting the award onstage, Rosé paid tribute to her bandmates, saying, “Give a shout out to BLACKPINK. Jennie, Jisoo and Lisa, I love you guys so much. Thank you for always inspiring me.”

She also honoured her collaborator, adding, “Bruno, I'm receiving this award on behalf of the both of us. Thank you so much for everything for being my biggest mentor and best friend,” before expressing gratitude to Teddy, founder and chief producer of The Black Label.

Released in October 2024 as a pre-release single from her debut album rosie, APT. quickly became a global force. Built around bright pop melodies and a hook inspired by the Korean “apartment game,” the track spent a record-breaking 45 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 3. In the U.K., it climbed to No. 2 and remained on the Official Singles Chart for more than a year.