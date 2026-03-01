'Marshals': Everything to know about 'Yellowstone' spinoff

Saddle up – Kayce Dutton isn’t done yet.

Luke Grimes is officially back as the brooding cowboy-turned-lawman in Marshals, the new CBS drama spun out of Yellowstone.

The series premiered March 1, with episode 1, Piya Wiconi, and finds Kayce trading ranch life for a badge, joining a US Marshals unit in Montana.

According to the show’s description, he and his team must juggle “family, duty, and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence.”

So… basically, Kayce with even more stress.

Grimes previously admitted he thought he’d hung up the hat for good when Yellowstone wrapped in December 2024.

"It was over to me," he told People magazine in 2025. "It was seven years of playing a person that I'll never see again, except for having his hat and jacket in my closet."

Then came the pitch.

"We definitely wanted to make sure to give it a real story and make it interesting and make it believable," he said. "If it was just like, 'well, he's happy' — we're just going to watch him be happy? That's not very cool."

Season 1 runs 13 episodes, airing Sundays at 8pm on CBS and streaming on Paramount +.

Marshals upcoming episodes

March 8: “Zone of Death”

March 15: “Road to Nowhere”

March 22: “The Gathering Storm”

Yes, Taylor Sheridan is still steering the ship as executive producer.

The real question: can Kayce ever truly escape the Dutton drama – or is chaos just his brand?