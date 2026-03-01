Benny Blanco boasts about saving his wedding with Selena Gomez

The couple tied the knot in September 2025 after two years of dating

Benny Blanco came to the rescue as Selena Gomez faced a last-minute crisis before their wedding.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, February 26, the music producer revealed that the pop star was left in tears after misplacing her handwritten vows just days before their September 2025 ceremony in Santa Barbara.

“She was crying because she couldn’t find [them],” Blanco told host Jimmy Kimmel, explaining the vows were “lost” for about four or five days in the lead-up to the big day. With the clock ticking, the missing pages became an unexpected source of stress.

Fortunately, Blanco said he stumbled upon the vows right before the wedding. “I found them, right before the wedding!” he shared. “I didn’t look. I closed my eyes and handed them to her. I swear! I swear I didn’t look.”

Blanco couldn’t resist taking credit for the ultimate save, joking that the discovery earned him serious points with Gomez. “But how good is it? It made me look so good,” he quipped. “It was like the best thing I could have done. I’m about to marry her and then I find the thing?”

Gomez, 33, and Blanco, 37, tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony a year after announcing their engagement in December 2024. The couple had been dating for a little over a year at that point, though they first met years prior on the 2018 song I Can’t Get Enough.