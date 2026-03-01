Hilary Duff sparks speculations of 'SNL' debut after major hint

Hilary Duff expected to take over 'Saturday Night Live' during her comeback

Hilary Duff has never hosted or performed at Saturday Night Live, but fans believe that it will be changed soon.

The 38-year-old pop superstar will cause quite a stir if she chooses to take over the comedy show, and fans on social media are already excited, especially after what appeared to be a hint at a possible appearance.

During the February 28 episode, hosted by Connor Storie, one of the sketches called “Leg lengthening” had featured cast member Mikey Day as a diehard fan of Duff’s, and he explains the drama between Duff and her sister Haylie Duff to a group of friends.

Day is shown to be so well-versed in the Duff universe, he could describe every moment of his life in lyrics from her songs.

Apart from being an entertaining sketch, the Duff fan caught people’s attention on social media as they began theorising whether it was a hint at a future episode featuring the Lizzy McGuire alum herself.

The theory wouldn’t be too far from truth as the Mature hitmaker has been appearing in many notable interviews – including Call Her Daddy, The Drew Barrymore Show, and more.

Sharing the video on X, one fan wrote, “When is she gonna do @nbcsnl double duty?,” while another added, “we NEED her to host and sing pls.”

While the sketch clearly sparked excitement among the fans, SNL or Duff have not yet addressed the rumours.