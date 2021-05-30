Mahira Khan reveals white Shalwar Kameez will always be her ‘first love’

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan has revealed that white shalwar kameez will always be her ‘first love’.

Sharing her stunning photo while donning a kaaftan, the Parey Hut Love actress penned down a sweet note for her ‘first love’.

She wrote, “My dearest white shalwar kameez, It’s true, I’ve been cheating on you. I’m kinda in love with the Kaaftan.”

Mahira continued, “But, you will always be my first love. Can we somehow make this work? Please. Yours X.”

The actress also said that she wanted more kaaftan.

Mahira looked gorgeous in the latest stunning picture and fans can’t stop gushing over her.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.