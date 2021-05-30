Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Sunday May 30 2021
By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Mahira Khan reveals white shalwar kameez will always be her ‘first love’

By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Sunday May 30, 2021

Mahira Khan reveals white Shalwar Kameez will always be her ‘first love’

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan has revealed that white shalwar kameez will always be her ‘first love’.

Sharing her stunning photo while donning a kaaftan, the Parey Hut Love actress penned down a sweet note for her ‘first love’.

She wrote, “My dearest white shalwar kameez, It’s true, I’ve been cheating on you. I’m kinda in love with the Kaaftan.”

Mahira continued, “But, you will always be my first love. Can we somehow make this work? Please. Yours X.”

The actress also said that she wanted more kaaftan.

Mahira looked gorgeous in the latest stunning picture and fans can’t stop gushing over her.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

More From Showbiz:

Kajol pays emotional tribute to Ryan Stephen

Kajol pays emotional tribute to Ryan Stephen
Maya Ali updates fans about her health

Maya Ali updates fans about her health
Maya Ali hospitalized after her health deteriorates

Maya Ali hospitalized after her health deteriorates
Bollywood filmmaker Ryan Stephen dies of Covid-19

Bollywood filmmaker Ryan Stephen dies of Covid-19
Arjun Kapoor buys over 20 crore luxurious sky-villa in Mumbai

Arjun Kapoor buys over 20 crore luxurious sky-villa in Mumbai
Katrina Kaif crosses 50 million followers on Instagram

Katrina Kaif crosses 50 million followers on Instagram
Ayeza Khan shares major throwback photo

Ayeza Khan shares major throwback photo
Momal Sheikh celebrates 6th birthday of son Ibrahim

Momal Sheikh celebrates 6th birthday of son Ibrahim
Ayeza Khan reaches 50,000 followers on TikTok

Ayeza Khan reaches 50,000 followers on TikTok
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Actor’s friend Sidharth Pitani arrested

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Actor’s friend Sidharth Pitani arrested
Sajal Aly showers love on Minal Khan

Sajal Aly showers love on Minal Khan
Kartik Aaryan quits Shah Rukh Khan-backed film 'Freddy'?

Kartik Aaryan quits Shah Rukh Khan-backed film 'Freddy'?

Latest

view all