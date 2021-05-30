In a first, Pakistan vaccinates over 383,000 people against coronavirus in a day

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Sunday said over 383,000 people were vaccinated in a day for the first time in Pakistan on Saturday.



The minister shared the update on Twitter, stating that over 7 million people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus so far.

"Alhamdulillah, a new record [regarding] vaccination was set in one day yesterday. More than 383,000 people were vaccinated. So far, more than 7 million have been vaccinated," Umar wrote on Twitter.

The federal minister further said that the number of registrants is also steadily increasing, disclosing that 11.663 million people have registered so far.

A day earlier, the NCOC had opened up walk-in coronavirus vaccinations for people aged 30 and above and teachers over 18 years old.

“Walk-in vaccination for teachers above 18 years of age is open. Teachers can walk-in to any vaccination centre with CNIC, a stamped letter from the head of Institution / Teachers’ ID Card and get themselves vaccinated,” the NCOC tweeted later on the same day.

A digital portal has been launched by the federal government for the registration through which a code is assigned to the person. They can then go to a designated vaccination centre and get a jab.

