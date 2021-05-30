Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday May 30 2021
By
Web Desk

In a first, Pakistan vaccinates over 383,000 people against coronavirus in a day

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 30, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Sunday said over 383,000 people were vaccinated in a day for the first time in Pakistan on Saturday.

The minister shared the update on Twitter, stating that over 7 million people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus so far. 

Read more: Pakistan starts walk-in COVID-19 vaccination for citizens over 30, teachers over 18

"Alhamdulillah, a new record [regarding] vaccination was set in one day yesterday. More than 383,000 people were vaccinated. So far, more than 7 million have been vaccinated," Umar wrote on Twitter.

The federal minister further said that the number of registrants is also steadily increasing, disclosing that 11.663 million people have registered so far.

A day earlier, the NCOC had opened up walk-in coronavirus vaccinations for people aged 30 and above and teachers over 18 years old.

Read more: Coronavirus: In a first, Pakistan vaccinates 100,000 people in a day

“Walk-in vaccination for teachers above 18 years of age is open. Teachers can walk-in to any vaccination centre with CNIC, a stamped letter from the head of Institution / Teachers’ ID Card and get themselves vaccinated,” the NCOC tweeted later on the same day.

A digital portal has been launched by the federal government for the registration through which a code is assigned to the person. They can then go to a designated vaccination centre and get a jab.

You can follow these steps to get registered for the coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan.

More From Pakistan:

PM Imran Khan to take live calls from public today

PM Imran Khan to take live calls from public today
PM Imran Khan shows 'full confidence' in Pakistan’s nuclear capability

PM Imran Khan shows 'full confidence' in Pakistan’s nuclear capability
PDM politics: Bilawal Bhutto to meet ANP leaders in Charsadda today

PDM politics: Bilawal Bhutto to meet ANP leaders in Charsadda today
Pakistan reports COVID positivity ratio below 5% for sixth consecutive day

Pakistan reports COVID positivity ratio below 5% for sixth consecutive day
Loadshedding in sweltering heat tests Karachiites' patience

Loadshedding in sweltering heat tests Karachiites' patience

Karachi's newly appointed police chief determined to end street crimes

Karachi's newly appointed police chief determined to end street crimes
Barrister Ali Zafar may take a month to submit report on Jahangir Tareen, family

Barrister Ali Zafar may take a month to submit report on Jahangir Tareen, family
Complaint launched with FIA against Asad Toor by Rawalpindi citizen

Complaint launched with FIA against Asad Toor by Rawalpindi citizen
ISI says has nothing to do with Asad Toor incident; regrets 'allegations without proof'

ISI says has nothing to do with Asad Toor incident; regrets 'allegations without proof'
Watch: Rawalpindi traffic police offer drinks to commuters amid sweltering heat

Watch: Rawalpindi traffic police offer drinks to commuters amid sweltering heat
Sindh govt seeks parliament debate on census results after CCI fails to address concerns

Sindh govt seeks parliament debate on census results after CCI fails to address concerns
Islamia College University Peshawar apologises for not paying salaries in full to employees

Islamia College University Peshawar apologises for not paying salaries in full to employees

Latest

view all